Washington County Board of Education makes budget adjustments

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Board of Education made fourth-quarter adjustments to the FY19 general fund budget.

Washington County Public Schools’ Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Proulx along with David Brandenburg, the executive director of finance went before county commissioners to share the budget adjustments. According to county records, there’s approximately $586,839 remaining in the undesignated fund. These funds are set to be used for renovations at Washington County Technical High School.

According to Cody Pine, the supervisor for career and technology education, there are new programs coming to tech high. Those programs include a new AI and Cloud.

“Students will have certifications, industry-based certifications that are relevant to the field, so they’ll have the opportunity to get certifications in those areas,” Pine said.