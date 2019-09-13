Washington County Board of Education makes budget adjustments

Maryland

there's approximately $586,839 remaining in the undesignated fund

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Washington County Board of Education made fourth-quarter adjustments to the FY19 general fund budget.

Washington County Public Schools’ Chief Operating Officer Jeffrey Proulx along with David Brandenburg, the executive director of finance went before county commissioners to share the budget adjustments. According to county records, there’s approximately $586,839 remaining in the undesignated fund. These funds are set to be used for renovations at Washington County Technical High School.

According to Cody Pine, the supervisor for career and technology education, there are new programs coming to tech high. Those programs include a new AI and Cloud.

“Students will have certifications, industry-based certifications that are relevant to the field, so they’ll have the opportunity to get certifications in those areas,” Pine said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories