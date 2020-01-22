Washington County Board of Education discusses education funding

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — In Annapolis, Maryland lawmakers are focusing much of their efforts this legislative session on education.

Also known as the Commission on Innovation and Excellence in Education, the Kirwan Commission designed a funding plan that aims to disperse state revenues to school systems so as to not show favor to one school district over another.

Ardath Cade, the legislative representative for Washington County Public Schools (WCPS), says the Kirwan Commission’s plan would include increased funding for economically disadvantaged areas and efforts to balance teacher salaries across the state.

“There’s a lot of components to Kirwan. It’s a lot of money involved to do these kinds of things,” said Cade. “So that’s the big issue being talked about in the legislature.”

Members of the WCPS Board of Education declined to comment on camera; however, they say they are waiting for the full bill before making any remarks.