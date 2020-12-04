Washington County Arts Council stages impressive exhibit of highly talented artists and photographers

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — A very special display of art from some very talented artists — and photographers — is on exhibit this holiday season, thanks to the Washington County Arts Council.

This is the annual “Best Local Art of 2020” exhibition judged by Barbara-Ingram-School-for-the-Arts instructor, Mark Youngblood… and award-winning Dr. Teresa Roberts, who has exhibited and taught at Frostburg State and throughout the U.S. Winners in the juried exhibition can win cash awards of up to $500.

“People put this on their resume that they’ve been accepted here. And the jurors add a lot to that. We use outstanding artists, art teachers, photographers, photography teachers to jury the work and it’s a feather in their cap to be accepted to this show. I wish we had more space so we could take more work.” Mary Anne Burke, executive director for the Washington County Arts Council

The exhibit, in the “Artist Alley” at 34 South Potomac Street in downtown Hagerstown, runs until January 5.