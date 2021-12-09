Washington County Arts Council features its “best of” art show in Hagerstown this month

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — You have just a few more weeks to see the very best of the region’s local artistic talent.

The Washington County Arts Council is sponsoring their annual “best of” local art exhibit with more than a hundred colorful, original paintings and photographs and sculptures on display. 50 artists have displays in the gallery with cash prizes presented for those works judged as best of the show and in other design categories. The exhibits can also be viewed virtually.

The artwork was submitted as early as this past summer for this holiday season exhibit. Judges this year are Sarah Hall from the Washington County Museum of Fine Arts and Booth Wilder, a nationally-renowned photographer who lives in Washington County. Mary Anne Burke with the Washington County Arts Council says the area has a wealth of creative stand-outs in the arts community.

“This is all local talent, and by local, I mean Washington County and regional because we are so close to Pennsylvania and West Virginia,” said Burke. “People are just amazed at the talent.”

The gallery is located just steps from public square in Hagerstown at 34 South Potomac Street. Exhibit hours are from 11 to 5 Tuesday through Friday and Saturdays from 10 to 4.