Washington County approves combing Cascade Town Center and Highfield water systems

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Department of Water Quality will consolidate the water systems of Cascade Town Center and Highfield.

According to Jeremy Mose, Deputy Director of Water Quality Operations, the joining of the two is to save in usage for chemical, electrical and staffing. The Highfield system contains three groundwater wells and serves 520 customers according to county documents.

Mose added that the project will also aid in helping protect public health. The reason why the department decided to make it a jointed system is because as the Cascade Town Center develops and demands increases, the Cascade system must meet developer demand. Mose said that the Cascade system consists of six production wells and two storage reservoirs. According to the county, the estimated cost to connect both systems wouldn’t exceed $32,000.