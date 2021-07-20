Washington County Ag Expo and Fair underway

FILE – In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, a farmer discs over a corn field on at a farm north of Woodward, Iowa. The corn was damaged beyond salvage by the recent derecho. Thanks to the government paying nearly 40% of their income, U.S. farmers are expected to end 2020 with higher profit than 2019 and the best net income in seven years, the Department of Agriculture said in its latest farm income forecast. Farmers faced challenges throughout 2020 that included the impact of trade disputes; low prices that drove down cash receipts and weather difficulties. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP File)

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) — What originally began in 1981 as the Great Hagerstown Fair is now the Washington County Ag Expo & Fair.

“Our main goal is agriculture and the kids — without our youth and development we couldn’t have this ag expo, and it’s just about represent ag and all it has to offer to the community,” said Ryan Burcker, board member of the Washington County AG Expo.

Today, children competed at the horse and pony western show. Some starting horseback riding as young as 5 years old.

“I bought him when he was four, so my goal is to make him an all-around horse to do trail and Washington pleasure just to calm him down and get him used to being out and about,” said Mackenzie Ridenour, Washington County Farm Bureau ambassador.

The Ag Expo & Fair is held each July at the Washington County Agricultural Education Center off of Sharpsburg Pike, showcasing animals, livestock and even robotics.

You can find tickets here.