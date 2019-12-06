Washington County administrator vacancy will linger into next year

HAGERSTWON, Md. (WDVM) — Though Washington County administrator Robert Slocum left office last month, commissioners will wait until after the Christmas holidays to proceed with filling the vacancy.

Slocum held the post for almost three years capping nearly two decades with the county. He was originally hired as an engineer.

No official reason was given for Slocum’s sudden departure and there was speculation that his relationship with other county officials was rocky and that morale at commission offices was low under his watch.

Commission president Jeff Cline told WDVM TV News that proceeding with finding a replacement will wait until the new calendar year. It has been speculated a national search may be conducted and one commissioner told WDVM he feels he is “shut out of the process.”

The Commission has two more meetings scheduled this month.