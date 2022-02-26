HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County Fire crews were called to the 200 block of South Potomac Street for reports of a house fire.

Fire crews arrived on scene a little after 7 p.m. Friday night to find smoke coming out of the single-story home with reports of a resident trapped inside.

Firefighter immediately forced their way into the home and began a primary search to check for anyone who may be trapped while they started pulling out hoses to contain the fire.

They found no victims stuck in the building after two searches before and after putting the fire out.

Crews believe the fire started on the fhome’s first floorand then extended to the attic. It took approximately 10 minutes for firefighters to put the fire out.

An attached building on the other side was checked by a firefighter and found no damages from the neighboring fire.

The City Fire Marshal was also investigating what could have caused the fire, but no cause has been found yet.