Washington Chicken receives numerous awards for its chicken sandwich

Maryland Comptroller presents Washington Chicken with the official award for Maryland's favorite chicken sandwhich

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Washington Chicken was honored with not one, not two but three awards in celebration of Business Appreciation Week.

Washington Chicken, located in the heart of Hagerstown was named home to Maryland’s favorite chicken sandwich in September.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot stopped by Washington Chicken on Tuesday, to officially present them with the award.

“They represent something that’s extremely important to Maryland, innovative, entrepreneurial, independent, community-friendly businesses,” said Franchot.

Along with the honor of being named Maryland’s Favorite Chicken Sandwich by the comptroller, this local family-owned restaurant received Congressional and Board of County commissioners awards for representing Washington County and the state of Maryland.

Co-owner Sarah Bowman says she was surprised and thankful to receive this award.

“We have a lot of loyal supporters and they appreciate what we do for them, it’s very personal service everything’s made to order and we just feel very honored people have come out to support us and picked us as the best chicken sandwich in Maryland,” said Bowman.

The restaurant has been serving Washington County for more than four years now and is honored to continue to represent and build relationships with the community.