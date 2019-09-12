Washington and Frederick Counties reimbursed for repairing damaged roads

Over $600,000 in federal funding for roads damaged by rain and flooding in the summer of 2018

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Over half a million dollars in federal funding will go to reimburse the costs of repairing damaged roads in Frederick and Washington Counties, caused by heavy rains and flooding in May and June 2018, leaders representing Maryland announced.

Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin, along with Representatives Jamie Raskin and David Trone (all D-Md.) said the Maryland State Highway Administration will get $653,805 in federal funding, awarded by the Dept. of Transportation.

The members said they were proud to secure federal support for the repairs.

According to Van Hollen’s office, the Maryland Congressional Delegation, led by Senators Cardin and Van Hollen, wrote two letters urging the President to support the state’s requests for a Presidential Disaster Declaration.

“Following severe weather, quickly repairing our infrastructure is crucial to allowing our communities and businesses to get back to work,” the members said.

The funds are allocated for the repair and reconstruction of Federal-aid highways and roads on Federal lands that have suffered serious damage.





