Wash County Museum of Fine Arts reopens to the public

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)–The Washington County Museum of Fine Arts is set to reopen to the public on July 28, 2020 with COVID-19 restrictions in place.

Individuals visiting the museum must wear a mask upon entry. The museum has temporary one-way routes throughout the building to help promote social distancing. Some small galleries are closed in the museum, coat check will not be available, and large bags and backpacks are prohibited.

