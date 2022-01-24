Warming stations open in Western Maryland

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– It is no secret that winter is here, and with that comes pretty chilly weather. With lows dipping into the possible teens this week it would make sleeping outside a bit challenging.

Warming stations in Hagerstown, Maryland have opened their doors to help protect people from the cold.

The Salvation Army on Wise and Franklin Street want people to stay safe this year.

Their shelters are open for women and children of all ages. All you have to do is head to the office with an ID to receive a bed.

Nichole Griffin is the social service program coordinator with Salvation Army. She said it is super important to get people out of the cold weather.

“So it is important for people to be out of the cold weather because if they have health conditions the cold weather could damper whatever health conditions they have and with hyperthermia that could be a concern.

Normally the shelter hours are 4 p.m. until 8:30 a.m. However, Griffin said when it is very cold outside they open their shelter a bit earlier.