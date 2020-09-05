Warehouse Cinema opens doors

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Warehouse Cinemas opened their doors Friday evening on Route 40 after facing setbacks caused by the pandemic.

Built out the the closed Frederick Towne Mall, the movie theater was allowed to open under the County’s Phase Three reopening plan, allowing indoor entertainment venues to open at 50% capacity.

Warehouse cinemas President and CEO Rich Daughtridge said they are excited to be finally be open for business.

“There’s a lot of pent up demand I think just to get out of the house, and the response from frederick has just been amazing,” Daughtridge said. “… We honestly couldn’t be happier to be here, just excited to open the doors and share the magic of the movies.”

Daughtridge said the theater will be observing strict social distancing protocol, requiring masks and implementing a online ticket system that automatically designates empty seats between groups of movie-goers.