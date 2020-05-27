Wanted murder suspect Peter Manfredonia potentially in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — UPDATE: A Connecticut man wanted in connection with two murders is suspected of being in Hagerstown, Maryland as of Wednesday afternoon.

Pennsylvania State Police trooper Petroski tweeted at 2:34 p.m. that a tip came in reporting that the suspect, 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia, may have taken an Uber to Hagerstown, Maryland from a Sheetz in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Manfredonia is described by police as a white man, approximately 6’4″ and 240 lbs. He was last seen wearing red sneakers and carrying a black bag.

Manfredonia’s escape vehicle, a stolen Hyundai Santa Fe, was recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, according to the trooper. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Man believed to be Peter Manfredonia, wanted murder suspect, on surveillance at Sheetz in Chambersburg on May 27, 2020.



According to a report by CNN, Manfredonia is a suspect in the murder of a 62-year-old man and the murder of his 23-year-old acquaintance in Wilmington, Connecticut. He has been on the run since Friday.

🚨UPDATE🚨



New Tip puts MANFREDONIA in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The stolen Hyundai Santa Fe WAS recovered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.



If seen, DO NOT APPROACH, HE IS CONSIDERED ARMED & DANGEROUS, CALL 911 IMMEDIATELY!



⤵️ pic.twitter.com/qcnwQy4T2l — Trooper Petroski (@PSPTroopNPIO) May 27, 2020

Previous information from our sister stations:

DURYEA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The nationwide manhunt continues for 23-year-old Peter Manfredonia. The Connecticut man is wanted in connection with two murders and other violent crimes.

Police checked out a report that a man matching his description was seen near this fire department in Luzerne County. The man fled into a wooded area. A search of the area was conducted late last night.

A Pennsylvania State Police helicopter was brought in. Today, neighbors are reacting to this manhunt landing in their own backyard. Many say they are very concerned.