Walkersville man arrested and found with crack cocaine

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police arrested a Walkersville, Maryland man on an outstanding warrant and found him in possession of crack cocaine.

23-year-old Tabius Jymeal Bowie is being charged with 1st- and 2nd-degree assault and reckless endangerment.

After hours of conducting surveillance in the Treasure Avenue area, police took Bowie into custody. Officers found 50 individual bags of crack cocaine on him.

Bowie is also now being charged with possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and possession of crack cocaine.

