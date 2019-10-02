Walk Maryland Day in Washington County

The WCHD set up shop at the Cultural Trail in downtown Hagerstown around noon

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Health officials from the Washington County Health Department, WCHD, encouraged residents to take a walk break today.

In the spirit of Walk Maryland Day, the department promoted awareness about regular walking all year round for physical activity and improved health, engaging Marylanders. According to the Maryland Department of Health, walking is the state’s official exercise.

The WCHD set up shop at the Cultural Trail in downtown Hagerstown around noon. The first 50 participants received a free salad and all walkers received a one dollar coupon to use at the Mobile Farmers Market, VFF Produce. The event was co-sponsored by the Maryland Department of Health, Maryland Department of Aging, Maryland Department of Transportation, University of Maryland Extension, City of Hagerstown and Manning Media.