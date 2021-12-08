Waldorf man found guilty in second degree murder case

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s County State’s Attorney said that on Tuesday, 23-year-old Brandon Biagas of Waldorf was sentenced to 30 years in prison with all but 17 years suspended after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Biagas became a suspect from forensic genetic genealogy evidence.

According to officials, Biagas stabbed the victim, 26-year-old Mathew Mickens-Murray, in his Hyattsville residence on May 29, 2017.

The next day, when police conducted a welfare check on Mickens-Murray, and discovered him dead in the living room, with 36 stab wounds and 15 slashes on his body.

DNA evidence led police to which led to Biagas. The investigation showed that Biagas and the victim were communicating through social media dating sites.

Police also discovered on the night of the murder Biagas went to the Charles Regional Medical Center in LaPlata for a severe cut on his hand.

More evidence was found that led to Biagas’ arrest in July 2020.

“I am pleased that this case has been resolved and I want to thank our police department for their partnership and diligence in this investigation. I also want to thank my attorneys for their hard work in achieving justice for Mr. Mickens-Murray and his loved ones. This case is a prime example of the power and importance of forensic genetic genealogy as an investigative tool for serious cases,” State’s Attorney Braveboy said in a release.