Wacky weather whips around the tri-state area

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Whipping winds hit the tri state area over night Wednesday and continued through the day Thursday.

A wind advisory was put into effect last night and most of Thanksgiving Day. Weather officials say Wednesday night into the morning we felt wind gusts up to 46 miles per hour. In some places that wind left trees and power lines down. WDVM’S meteorologist Adam Rutt explains where the wacky wind stemmed from.

“We got a really potent low pressure system race across the east coast, it wasn’t just us that had effects from this, it was from the great lakes all the way from New England the mid Atlantic down to the south east so this was a monster of a system and thankfully all we had to deal with Wednesday was a little rain but a lot of wind,” Rutt said.

Rutt also says the weather team is keeping tabs on another storm headed our way this weekend.