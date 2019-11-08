W. Washington St and Summit Ave closed to traffic morning of Nov. 11

The closure is due to a wreath-laying ceremony for Veterans Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The City of Hagerstown is alerting residents of an hour-long street closure on Monday, on W. Washington Street and Summit Avenue.

According to the City, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on November 11, eastbound traffic on W. Washington Street will be detoured at Prospect Street, and northbound traffic on Summit Avenue will be forced to detour at Antietam Street. The closure is due to a wreath-laying ceremony at the Washington County Courthouse.

The City said emergency vehicles will also be impacted by the closures but will be able to respond to service calls in these blocks.

