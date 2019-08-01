VP Pence lands on HGR platform

Shortly after 10 a.m. Thursday, Air Force Two landed at the airport

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Local leaders and Washington County residents greeted Vice President Mike Pence as he arrived at Hagerstown Regional Airport Thursday morning.

Air Force Two landed shortly after 10 a.m. Pence acknowledge the crowd of people that included Hagerstown Mayor Bob Bruchey, Delegate Paul Corderman and Washington County Commissioners.

“They’ve done a tremendous job out here with the runway extension they did a couple of years ago which allows us to do a whole lot more out here and growth out here has been just exploding,” Bruchey said.

At around 8 a.m., law enforcement did a security sweep around the airport before letting people go into the waiting room. The Hagerstown Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police were all a part of the effort to ensure everyone’s safety.

Hagerstown Regional Airport Director Garrison Plessinger was happy to host Vice President Mike Pence.

“It’s really exciting, I mean airports are here for the convenience of travel and that’s the service that we’re offering so we’re excited to have our vice president here to take advantage of that,” Plessinger said.