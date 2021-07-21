Vote passes to reinstate Gov. Hogan’s traffic relief plan

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — The Transportation Planning Board has passed a vote to put the I-495/I-270 widening toll lane project back into the federal environmental study.

The vote passed 28 to 10 to reinstate Governor Hogan’s private I-495 and I-270 toll lane expansion proposal in a federal environmental study of the region’s transportation projects. A vote was passed just last month to remove this part of the project because it did not meet federal air quality standards.

This is not the final vote to move along with the plan as it still has more reviews to complete, including more environmental tests and a financial review.

One board member said, “The weighted voting is ‘yea’ 10.6 and ‘no’ 4.3. R2-2032 is amended and puts the project back in.”

State officials say removing the project would have caused the Maryland Department of Transportation to lose $1.2 billion in revenues. The air quality analysis is expected to be completed by June 2022 before the board votes to finalize the long-range plan update.