Vote passed to expand Maryland Capital Beltway; advocates rally against recent decision

The board is expected to approve the vote in 30 days

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — While some are against expanding the Capital Beltway, others are pushing for it. The Maryland Transit Authority voted to continue working on widening parts of the Capital Beltway and adding tolls on I-270.

Many advocates are strongly against the decision.

“It gives you two lanes in the peak direction what, he’s going to wind up doing is creating two lanes on both sides – those two lanes might be used 4 hours a day,” said Marc Elrich, Montgomery County Executive.

Many neighborhoods and communities will be directly affected, such as the City of Rockville, which is right off of I-270.

“This plan is now being rushed to a vote, it’s hardly transformative and they have excised the transit,” said Bridget Newton, mayor of the City of Rockville.

Meanwhile, the Maryland Transit Opportunities Coalition held an emergency rally to stop the process.

Maryland Department of Transportation spokesman Jim Joyner said that “moving forward with the review process was an important next step,” but will be up to a Maryland Board of Public Works vote.

Today’s vote would open a 30-day period of public and legislative review before being approved.