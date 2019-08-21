Volunteers say the Salvation Army’s feeding program has changed their lives

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Volunteers at the Salvation Army’s feeding program say it has significantly changed their lives.

The Salvation Army says they strive to create change, one life at a time. While serving more than 200 people a day, the nonprofits feeding program has changed the lives of many over the years. They serve well-balanced meals to anyone who comes through the door, and the food they serve comes from donations.

“Families that have children, it can be someone that doesn’t have much income so they eat here and get their medicine, some people come just because they can sit and visit with one and other so we get a wide variety,” Ruth Williams said, the kitchen manager.

Volunteers that help serve the meals say they were once homeless and also stood in line to receive food.

“I lived in a shelter in 2011, so I come to volunteer to give back, we have to have a heart for the broken people so I love what I do because I was outside that door before so I come back to give back,” Vanessa Fletcher said.

“There has been plenty of times where I’ve had no money, no time no nothing and they have been here for me, it makes me feel great because this neighborhood has been very bad and very good and giving back to the community helps a lot,” Brittany Anders said.

Williams has been running the kitchen for over 10 years and she says she will continue to do so for as long as she can. Coming from a corporate position, this job has been the most rewarding for her.

“I will not prepare anything and give it out if I won’t eat it, you’re doing something good and it makes you rest better at night,” Williams said.

Officials from the Salvation Army say this program wouldn’t be possible without donations from the public. Officials also say they are the only soup kitchen in Washington county that serves lunch every weekday.