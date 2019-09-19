Volunteers out in full force for Washington County’s 28th annual Day of Caring

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — More than 40 volunteers were sorting, stickering and counting mountains of books that were collected over the weeks throughout Washington County for the 8th annual Community Book Drive on Thursday.

The book drive this year was held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, as part of the 28th Annual Day of Caring in Washington County.

“It’s part of a much wider effort of trying to raise our literacy rates in the county and raising our Kindergarten readiness,” said Kathy Powderly, Executive Director of Hagerstown Area Religious Council.

Organizers say a total of 66 businesses, churches, clubs including organizations helped make this year’s Community Book Drive a success.

“It’s something we look forward to every year,” said Jill Zamostny, Director Housing and Case Management at Reach of Washington County.

Organizers anticipate 2019 to be a record year, said to have the highest number of collection sites the book drive has ever had.

The goal is to collect more than 14,000 books.

Volunteers like Morgan Gower made the drive bright and early from Harper’s Ferry.

“You take some time off of a lot of our schedules to come in and do little things like this is really important,” said Gower.

Volunteers at the Community Book Drive say they are happy to be a small part of a much larger effort to get books into the hands of the youth.

“What’s particularly rewarding is knowing it will go to children who really need them who don’t have books in the home already,” said Powderly.

The community book drive is a partnership between the Hagerstown Rotary club, the Hagerstown Area Religious Council and United Way of Washington County.