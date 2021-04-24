Volunteers get their hands dirty in Frederick cleanu event

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – Over 500 volunteers were in downtown Frederick Saturday morning for the “Bring a Broom” clean-up event.

The annual event is in its tenth year and invites participants to try their hand at sweeping, mulching, flower planting and more throughout the downtown area.

The event is organized by the Downtown Frederick Partnership and takes spring cleaning to a new level in preparation for downtown’s First Saturday “Mayfest,”

“So we kind of started this the weekend before to get everything looking really nice and fresh,” said DFP’s Marketing & Promotion Manager Leean Crews said. “And of course it coincides pretty closely with earth day, which is usually around this time as well.”

Participants range from individuals to companies, sports teams, and other community groups all looking to pitch in and spruce up the place they call home.

“I think it’s important to get the public involved and appreciating the downtown,” Karyn Lovins said, who was participating with other members of her Sorority Alumnae chapter. “…It’s just a friendly place, a clean place. It makes it walkable.”

Crews said the event has only seen growth as more people show up, armed with brooms and ready to help.

“When I first started running this event a few years ago, we had about 200 people who were coming out for it,” Crews said. “And now we’re upwards of 500.”

Crews said there’s plenty of work still to be done, and they’re excited to see where else they can get their hands dirty.