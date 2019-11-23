Volunteer that has been helping children in need for eight years receives award

Winner says the award is an amazing gift, but she does it because she has a love for others

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The Community Foundation of Hagerstown highlights work that individuals do to make a difference in Washington County. One resident spent the past eight years helping children in need.

Ever since she was a little girl, Evelyn Eichelberger says, all she wanted to do was help people. She has been volunteering at “Children In Need”, an organization in Washington County that provides clothes, and supplies to over 3,000 children living at or below the poverty line.

“Its a need out there and I can help I guess meet it, doing things for the children and that’s the only answer I have,” Eichelberger said.

Evelyn is the sorting room supervisor. She is in charge of neary 50 volunteers with different skill levels. She makes sure the donations are sorted and stocked for over 900 families to pick through during monthly visits.

“We make sure that everything is set up for the groups that come in we have five schools that come in, we go through the bags and put them in bins on the table or on the self, the clothes go on the shelves,” she said.

While she is not sorting clothes, she prepares food at her church, Saint James Brethren in Fair Play. She has also been a member of the women’s missionary society for over 25 years. Officials at children in need say Evelyn works 25 hours a week and was the perfect person for this award.

“She deserved it, she works so hard, and she takes on everything, she comes in at seven thirty in the morning and doesn’t leave till noon, so she is a keeper, she is an absolute keeper do not anyone try to take her away from me,” Anne Martin said, the executive director of Children In Need.

Evelyn says she gets to meet so many people, each with a different story. She says not one day goes by where the people she meets, remind her as to why she wants to help people who need it the most.

“We had a grandmother come in, and she had just gotten custody or guardianship of a three year old and an eleven year old, and the little eleven year old said that they were making fun of her at school because she was wearing the same clothes a couple of days or whatever, so we were able to help her, it makes you feel good,” she said.

Evelyn says being honored with this award is an amazing gift, but she volunteers because she has a care for others.

“It was an honor for anne to even think to recommend me”. Evelyn says with her age, she has started to slow down with her volunteer activites, but will stay involved for as long as she can.