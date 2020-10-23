Volunteer Maryland partners with 20 service sites

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Volunteer Maryland has begun their 2020-2021 service year with 20 new AmeriCorps members starting their work at service sites across the state.

The volunteers will work to mobilize volunteers for various schools, non-profits and other organizations within 7 Maryland counties.

Director of Volunteer Maryland Sharon Lewis said in Montgomery County, a member will be assisting the Literacy Council of Montgomery County to help recruit volunteers and tutors to assist in their literacy program.

“Helping people learn a new language, helping people learn to read, all those things are so crucial, Lewis said. “For adults who don’t have those skills, it can be hard to get good-paying work.”

In AmeriCorps’ 28-year history, this is the first time members had to go through a virtual form of training, but Lewis said they are committed to helping with the critical needs of local communities during this time.