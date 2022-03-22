HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Volunteer Fire Company of Halfway is raising money for a $500 gas giveaway.

The company started the raffle when the pandemic first hit, which was not great timing. Now, they’re back at it, hoping both the fire company and community will benefit.

“The gas card came around because the gas prices were increasing and that was something that we knew people would want and could use. That’s what we try to do with ours is make sure we cater to the public on what they would want or need,” said Chief Edward Ernst of the Halfway Volunteer Fire Station.

You could win five gas cards, each for $100, along with another basket of gift cards from Chick-Fil-A. Click here to enter.