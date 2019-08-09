Vitamin D levels considered a consequence of strokes

A study was conducted which involved 9,680 people from the Dutch City of Rotterdam

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The American Heart Association released a study that suggests vitamin D is involved in the development of cardiovascular disease.

The study revealed that people who have strokes may have limited vitamin D production. The reason is because of reduced sunlight exposure, diet quality concerns and other factors.

“Vitamin D could be checked through a blood test, and it’s as simple as following up with a healthcare provider to obtain an order for that blood test,” said nurse practitioner, Amanda Kallas.

A study was conducted which involved 9,680 people from the Dutch City of Rotterdam. Conclusions revealed that people with low levels of the vitamin were more likely to have reported having a stroke in the past.

“When we started this study, our basic question was to see whether the vitamin D level proceeds the stroke. We just looked at one small, tiny piece of the puzzle,” said Ikram, a professor of neurology and epidemiology at Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. “The question now is, once somebody has a stroke, do we then have to do something with the vitamin D? That question we haven’t tackled in the study.”

Kallas suggests if you don’t know whether or not you a vitamin D deficiency, checking with your primary care doctor should benefit you.