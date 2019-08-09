Vitamin D levels considered a consequence of strokes

Maryland

A study was conducted which involved 9,680 people from the Dutch City of Rotterdam

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — The American Heart Association released a study that suggests vitamin D is involved in the development of cardiovascular disease.

The study revealed that people who have strokes may have limited vitamin D production. The reason is because of reduced sunlight exposure, diet quality concerns and other factors.

“Vitamin D could be checked through a blood test, and it’s as simple as following up with a healthcare provider to obtain an order for that blood test,” said nurse practitioner, Amanda Kallas.

A study was conducted which involved 9,680 people from the Dutch City of Rotterdam. Conclusions revealed that people with low levels of the vitamin were more likely to have reported having a stroke in the past.

“When we started this study, our basic question was to see whether the vitamin D level proceeds the stroke. We just looked at one small, tiny piece of the puzzle,” said Ikram, a professor of neurology and epidemiology at Erasmus University Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. “The question now is, once somebody has a stroke, do we then have to do something with the vitamin D? That question we haven’t tackled in the study.”

Kallas suggests if you don’t know whether or not you a vitamin D deficiency, checking with your primary care doctor should benefit you.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories