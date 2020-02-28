Visit Hagerstown shows the city’s historic ties to Underground Railroad in brochure

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County is taking steps to publicize Hagerstown’s history with the Underground Railroad during the time of slavery in the United States.

A new brochure at the Visitor Welcome Center lists ten historic sites in the city, as well as information on the enslaved men and women in Washington County, their journey to freedom and local heroes.

“Hagerstown is very rich in African American history. It’s full of sites where people resisted slavery or escaped from slavery. Visiting these sites helps us make connections to a part of history that’s often neglected but is crucially important for all of us,” said Dr. Emilie Amt, who helped compile the historical information for the brochure.

The brochure was introduced by the Visit Hagerstown-Washington County Convention and Visitors Bureau (a.k.a Visit Hagerstown). “Thanks to the research of Dr. Emilie Amt, we know more about this network of secret routes and safe houses. Now we can share this important history with our visitors and residents,” said President of Visit Hagerstown, Dan Spedden.

Visit Hagerstown thanked the Doleman Black Heritage Museum, the African American Heritage Association of Western Maryland for their help with the brochure, which was designed by Icon Graphics.

Pick up a full-color brochure, featuring sections like the “Hagerstown Underground Railroad Trail,” at 6 North Potomac Street in downtown Hagerstown.