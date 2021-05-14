Visit Frederick’s John Fieseler retires after 23 years

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — After 23 years of playing the integral role of Executive Director at Visit Frederick, John Fieseler is retiring. Those around him say his legacy will always be remembered.

During Fieseler’s time with Visit Frederick, he is proud of making Frederick a destination city with improvements such as opening a visitor center, implementing a hotel tax and increasing craft beverage businesses.

Fieseler’s successor is David Ziedelis, who already is involved in the community at the Frederick Keys, and who was formerly on the board of directors.

Fieseler said he will especially miss the partnerships and collaboration with organizations like the Chamber of Commerce, Office of Economic Development, and Downtown Frederick Partnership, which was especially important during the pandemic.

Fieseler said, “I have seen the development of the community evolve really for decades and it has just gotten better and better. My message is just really thank you to the community from the elected officials down to the grassroots folks that make all the great things happen.”

Fieseler will still live in Frederick and will be spending his retirement traveling and spending time with his wife.