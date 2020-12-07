Visit Frederick promotes 25 Days of Frederick challenge list

The 25 days of Frederick includes 25 different prompts for people to accomplish this holiday season

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) – This winter season may be looking different in various ways this year, but Visit Frederick has come up with a series of holiday challenges to promote holiday spirit in the community.

Melissa Muntz of Visit Frederick said these 25 “adventures” range from sharing a picture of a favorite holiday display in Frederick, shopping local for a holiday gift and even ordering take-out from a restaurant you’ve never tried.

25 Days of Frederick list

“It’s supporting local businesses, supporting our local community, our non-profits, but it’s doing so in a way that is socially distanced, encourages mask-wearing, encourages staying home,” Muntz said. “Many of these items you can do from your couch.”

Muntz said the challenges can be done in any order and can hopefully bring some holiday cheer during this time.