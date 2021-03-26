Vision Zero committee presents tools for traffic safety in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County continues to identify areas of improvement as they hope to reach zero instances of traffic violence by the year 2030.

New tools for vision zero were presented to the Montgomery County Planning Board, highlighting new ways for the community to understand present trends and advocate for new safety initiatives.

“We shouldn’t have to have someone be seriously injured or killed in order for us to make improvements,” Vision Zero Coordinator Jesse Cohn said. “Ideally, we want to make improvements before tragedy strikes.”

The tools include an interactive crash map of the county, which includes every traffic accident from 2015-2019, showing possible areas of safety concerns.

The second tool is a community resource toolbox, helping identify what safety strategies might work for a specific neighborhood.

“I appreciate and support lowering the speed limits obviously, it’s just more than that and we see it on Georgia Avenue in Wheaton,” Vice-Chair of the Planning Commission Natali Fani-Gonzalez said. “The speed limit is what, 25? And people just don’t pay attention, they drive faster than that unless we really design the road to slow people down.”

The third tool is a safety analysis being conducted to examine dangerous locations and prioritize what improvements can be made.

Cohn said now that these tools are available, they are looking at ways Vision Zero can be integrated between different departments as they work to make county roads safer for everyone.