Virtual rally calls on Governor Larry Hogan to use rainy day funds to aid Marylanders affected by the economic impact of the pandemic

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Local leaders, state officials, and residents gathered on a virtual rally today to demand that Maryland Governor Larry Hogan explore the use of the rainy day fund to help residents facing financial hardship from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attendees started the rally by displaying what the implementation of the rainy day funds means to them.

Tom Hucker, President of the Montgomery County Council, read the names of some attendees who held up handmade signs describing the significance of the potential funds. “You can see from all their signs just some of the keywords about this campaign, why this campaign matters to them,” Hucker explained. “We have hospitality workers, economic justice for frontline workers, food on the table, save our businesses, keep the lights on, protect essential workers, Maryland strong. Those are all the sentiments that bring us here today.”

Congressman Anthony Brown explained that Maryland’s response to the pandemic has been less than impressive and directly addressed the governor by saying, “Governor Hogan, Maryland has always been better than this and you can and must do better than that.”

Peter Franchot is the Comptroller for the State of Maryland and had a proposition for the governor and other high-ranking state officials. “If the governor, senate president, and Speaker Jones, with all due respect, would just open, lean out their window and give me the thumbs up and authorize me to do it,” Franchot stated. “I as comptroller will immediately put 925 million dollars into the accounts of these very needy, suffering Marylanders.”

Senator Chris Van Hollen highlighted that Governor Hogan was disappointed with the lack of funding for state and local governments in the latest COVID relief package, only furthering the importance of the rainy day funds. “It is really important that the rainy day fund be used for meeting these needs of people that are most vulnerable, that have been hit hardest by our pandemic,” Senator Van Hollen explained. “Right now is the time to do it. If a COVID-19 global pandemic is not a rainy day, I don’t know what is.”