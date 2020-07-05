Virtual program called “Operation Save a life” wants to educate the public on drug use

HAGERSTOWN, Md ( WDVM ) — Substance abuse has been an issue in our society, but the pandemic can make it more challenging for those who have been battling drug use.

The Washington County Health Department reported that there has been an increase in drug use, since the pandemic began.

In the month of May there were over 25 overdoses and six drug related deaths within Washington County.

However, organizations like “Operation Save a Life”, wants to help educate people the the effects of drug use.

Operation save a life is a online teaching platform that is designed to give people the tools to recognize the signs of an overdose, and teach common facts about opioids and how to respond if you are in this situation.

The organization says it is very important that people learn this, even if dont think you’ll ever be in this situation, it’s important to learn because you never know, you might save a life.

” It never hurts to learn, to be able to understand to offer support within our community and right now when people are really struggling. Having a deeper understanding of where people are can really make a difference for them” said organizer Stacy McCole.

This virtual event will take place Monday at 1pm. You can register at www.hcpfranklinpa.org/OSAL.