Virginia man will serve 2 days in jail after doing doughnuts on Chesapeake Bay Bridge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WDVM) — Beginning on Friday, a Virginia man will serve a weekend in jail for a dangerous stunt on the Chesapeake Bay Bridge.

Gary Montague Jr. will serve two days in jail and 18 months of probation for doing doughnuts on the bridge. The reckless driving was caught on camera and shared on social media. The incident took place in September and investigators were able to locate Montague using license plate readers on the bridge.

Montague was charged with reckless driving and disorderly conduct. He entered an Alford plea to be awarded the sentence.