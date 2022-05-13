DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — The wave of violence in the D.M.V. is intensifying, but the violent crime is not just impacting those directly involved. In District Heights, crime spanning over a week and a half is impacting the most vulnerable in the community: kids.

Three times in a week and a half, violent crime wreaked havoc on the District Heights community. On Thursday, May 12, students were being dropped off at the bus stop when shots rang out. Prince George’s Police Department said no one was hurt and the bus was not damaged. There is no motive or suspect established.

On Friday, May 6, dozens of families found out their childcare center was closing its doors after almost a decade. The reason given was the uptick in violent crime and lack of security. The change impacts not only parents, but also young kids who have become accustomed to their every day routine.

Children are not only being uprooted out of their day-to-day routines, but even at home they are having to look over their shoulders. On May 4, kids were playing outside after school when two cars pulled up, gunmen opened fire and shot multiple times into the crowd. A 14-year-old and a four-year-old were hit, and a small dog shot right in the head.

All of these instances, within a few miles of each other, within a week and a half and the community is calling for change. P.G.P.D. is asking the community to submit tips to the Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS.

On Friday, May 13, P.G.P.D. is holding a basketball tournament to keep people out of trouble.