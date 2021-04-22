Vintage car auctioned off to benefit local volunteer fire company

CARLISLE, Pa. (WDVM) — A historic luxury car was put on the auction block in Carlisle, Pennsylvania with the proceeds benefiting a local volunteer fire company.

The Williamsport Volunteer Fire Company usually takes donations of old cars and uses them for training purposes. Fire chief Donnie Bingaman explained the donated vehicles are usually used to simulate cars involved in accidents. The cars are often flipped and damaged for extrication training.

When a 1964 Cadillac Eldorado was donated to the fire company, it came with a special request. The donor asked the station to use the car for anything but training. Chief Bingaman explained some of his firefighters are very interested in cars and looked into the value of the classic car.

Like many others, the fire company has not been able to hold its usual fundraising events due to the ongoing pandemic. Chief Bingaman and his fire company saw this classic car as a way to raise money for the station.

“Fundraising is a huge part of our budget and for us to not be able to do our typical fundraisers and we had to resort to other things, new things that we haven’t done before,” Chief Bingaman stated. “We still have to operate daily so these funds to be well used.”

The funds raised from the car auction will be used to pay for some upcoming purchases of new equipment as well as the day-to-day function of the station.