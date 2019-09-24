Vincent Groh, who donated Barbara Ingram School for the Arts building, dies

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Vincent Groh, who donated the building that came to be known as the Barbara Ingram School for the Arts located on South Potomac Street in Downtown Hagerstown, has died.

His son-in-law, Brendan Fitzsimmons, says Groh passed away on Monday.

“If it was one word to describe Vincent, it was passionate,” said Fitzsimmons. “He loved his work but more importantly, he loved arts. He loved his family.”

Fitzsimmons says his father-in-law leaves behind two children, and four grandchildren.