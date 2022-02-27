SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A large crowd gathered at the St. Andrews Ukrainian Orthodox Cathedral to pray for the country.

Prayers, words of wisdom, and awareness were a few things mentioned during the vigil today.

“Whoever is praying for Ukraine praying for Ukrainian people, for civils who are being killed there. It really helps unite people,” said Olha Samoilenko, Vigil member.

One woman who recently fled Ukraine with her children was in attendance at the vigil.

“I read in social media that the war was proclaimed and cities were bombed, So I gathered the most important stuff and woke up my three kids at five in the morning, and I escaped by car,” said Ivanna Ivaniv, Ukrainian Immigrant.

While members say prayers are helpful, they plead for leaders to provide further assistance.

“Prayers are good, but prayers are not enough. So please be there with us physically. Be with Ukrainians because they struggle a very bad battle,” said Ivanna Ivaniv.

St. Andrews has a humanitarian fund available to the public for those interested in providing aid.

For more information, visit www.standrewuoc.org.