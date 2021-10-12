Video released of suspect involved in September burglary

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a burglary, package theft and attempted theft from autos in the Kensington area that took place in September.

Police released a video of a male suspect on the 2800 block of Findley Road entering an open garage and stealing items.

The police need help identifying the suspect. Anyone with information regarding this suspect is asked to call the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5540.

In the video, the suspect is also seen going into unlocked cars and taking an unattended package.