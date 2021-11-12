Video released in Silver Spring armed carjacking

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — Video from an armed carjacking that took place on Nov. 8 was released as police still work to identify the suspect.

Police said that the carjacking took place in a parking lot in the 13900 block of Castle Blvd. in Silver Spring around 6:05 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, had parked his car at the location. He was in the driver’s seat when the suspect approached the car and asked the victim for help.

Police said that the suspect then pointed a gun at the victim and forced him out of the car. After the victim got out of the car, the suspect left in the victim’s car with stolen items.

The stolen car is a 2021 gray Honda Accord with the New Jersey licence plate A83MJC. Anyone with any information about the suspect or the crime is asked to call 240-773-5070.