VIDEO: Police looking for witnesses after shots are fired from car in Frederick neighborhood

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick Police Department is continuing to investigate after shots were fired from a car on Andover Lane Friday evening.

Witnesses told police someone in a red sport utility vehicle was shooting a gun at a black sedan around 5:50 p.m. Friday, August 14. Officers say the black sedan hit a parked car on Apple Creek Road, but the driver fled. Several roads in the neighborhood were closed for some time while police investigated the scene.

Surveillance video from doorbell cameras confirmed the witness accounts. One neighbor shared the video with WDVM, as seen above.

Frederick Police do not believe anyone was hit by gunfire, but the incident is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Suspected vehicles involved, per Frederick Police

Anyone with information about the incident Friday evening is asked to call Frederick Police at (240) 549-4541. You can ask text (240) 647-TIPS or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

