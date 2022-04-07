CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (WDVM) — The Prince George’s Police Department released shocking video of an older woman being beaten as four suspects tried to take her car. The full video can be watched in the player above.

The police department said that this incident happened on March 29 as the woman was trying to return to her Capitol Heights home after running errands. The suspects pushed her to the ground, searched her pockets and stole her belongings as well as her car keys.

She tried to run to a neighbor’s house for help, but the suspects tackled her again, leaving her injured with two broken bones.

These four suspects then took off without even taking her car.

“The shameless act of violence is very sick and disturbing to me and everyone who has watched the video. our seniors deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and not be violently accosted in our neighborhoods where we live peacefully,” Chief Malik Aziz with PGPD said in a statement.

Police ask that anyone with any information about this incident call 301-516-3788.