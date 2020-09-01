VIDEO GONE VIRAL: Montgomery County police officer sentenced for assault

Maryland

Moris plead not guilty

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County police officer was placed on probation Monday after assaulting a man in handcuffs last year, and it was all caught on camera.

33-year-old Kevin Moris was sentenced to two years of probation for the assault. You can see the undercover officer kneeing a suspect’s head into the ground in July of last year. After the video went viral, Moris went to trial and was found guilty of second-degree assault and misconduct in office. Moris’s defense attorney said the officer used a defensive tactic as the suspect spat blood and saliva on the officer. Moris was also placed on leave after the incident.

