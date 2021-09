SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County police have identified the victim in a fatal shooting that took place on Friday evening.

Police said that 30-year-old Carlton Joseph Graham of Silver Spring was shot around 11:30 p.m. on Friday in the 9300 block of Piney Branch Road. Officers were responding to reports of a shooting when they found him on the ground.

Graham was pronounced dead on the scene. Police are continuing to investigate this incident.