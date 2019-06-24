Vice President Pence scheduled to speak to Maryland GOP

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference following a tour on the USNS Comfort, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in Miami. The hospital ship is scheduled to embark on a five-month medical assistance mission to Latin America and the Caribbean, including several countries struggling to absorb migrants from crisis-wracked Venezuela. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

LINTHICUM, Md. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to attend the Maryland Republican Party’s “Red, White and Blue” dinner.

The vice president is scheduled to speak at the event in Linthicum on Monday night.

The annual dinner is a fundraiser. Tickets started at $150, with $1,000 tickets for a private reception.

Other tickets included $1,000 to host a table, $6,000 to be a “Chesapeake Sponsor,” $10,000 to be a “Capitol Sponsor,” and $25,000 to be a “Chairman’s Circle Sponsor.”