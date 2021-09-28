Veteran-owned business helps with emergency restoration

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The city of Hagerstown and Washington County recently celebrated the opening of Veterans Restoration, a business owned by a military veteran.

Veterans Restoration is an emergency fire, water, mold and trauma damage restoration and mitigation service, available to anyone that’s experiencing a disaster in their home or business.

The business provides jobs to veterans in need of work and it is one of the only businesses in the area of its kind.

“I served in the army for four years and I just love helping people. That’s what I’ve been born to do, so this is an industry where we help people every single day when they have a disaster, whether it’s water, fire, or mold in their home, ” said Adam Weaver, president and owner of Veterans Restoration.

Weaver says it is great to have the businesses recognized by the city and county and that working alongside insurance companies will be beneficial.