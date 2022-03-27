This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Veteran suicide is an ongoing problem among those who have served our country. In response to that several veterans participated in the first twenty-two-mile ruck march.

The ruck march is a twenty-two-mile walk from Hagerstown Maryland to Frederick Maryland.

Participants included veterans with the marines and the operation Iraqi freedom combat veterans.

“There are 22 on national average every single day.” “I feel like they have no hope for tomorrow, so this Ruck March is to bring more awareness to that and bring more awareness to the battle buddy response team and rapid response for veteran suicide,” Executive Director of the Battle Buddy Response Team, Samual Rock explained.

The walk took around eight hours for the veterans to complete.