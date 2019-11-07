Veterans lives changed, one pair of sweats at a time

"They've given so much, so we want to do anything to help."

FUNKSTOWN, Md. (WDVM)– With Veterans Day just around the corner, the Funkstown Animal Health Clinic is helping veterans in the tri-state area know they aren’t alone with sweatsuits.

Since 2007, Veterans Administration Volunteer Services have been holding Sweats for Vets donation drives all over the area and Funkstown’s Animal Clinic joined the team nearly two years ago. Vet Tech Terri McGhee says she jumped on board due to having several family members who have served and she says donating sweats is something anyone can do.

“We wanted to give back to the community, and one of the best ways to do it was giving back to our veterans who already give so much,” said McGhee.

The Funkstown Animal Health Clinic will be accepting sweats until December 20.